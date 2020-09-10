Patriots Placing Yodny Cajuste On Injured Reserve, Opening Spot On Roster

The New England Patriots once again have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

The Patriots plan to place offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve with a knee ailment, a source told NESN.com. Cajuste missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. The 2019 third-round pick’s injury is not considered season-ending. He can return to the active roster after three weeks, but the exact timeline on Cajuste’s injury is not known.

The Patriots now have nine offensive linemen on their 53-man roster. Starters Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Jermaine Eluemunor are backed up by Hjalte Froholdt, Korey Cunningham and rookies Mike Onwenu and Justin Herron.

The Patriots likely will use the open spot on their roster to bring on a kicker. They currently have Nick Folk and Justin Rohrwasser on their practice squad. The Patriots also could temporarily elevate a kicker from their practice squad and fill their open roster spot with another player.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images