Patriots Practice Notes: Gunner Olszewski Returns; Rookies Get New Numbers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Notes and observations from Monday’s New England Patriots practice:

— Running back Damien Harris and defensive tackle Beau Allen remained absent. They’re prime candidates to land on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

— Wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski returned to practice after missing the previous three sessions — a positive sign for his Week 1 availability.

— Rookies who made the Patriots’ 53-man roster received new, position-appropriate jersey numbers after wearing temporary digits throughout the summer.

Safety Kyle Dugger (second round) will wear No. 35, which running back Lamar Miller sported before his release this past weekend. Tight end Devin Asiasi (third round) will wear No. 86, the same number he wore at UCLA. Tight end Dalton Keene (third round), who played H-back at Virginia Tech and could see some snaps at fullback for the Patriots, will wear No. 44.