Patriots Practice Notes: One Player Absent, New Number For Draft Pick

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are looking healthy heading into their 2020 NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Reserve offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, a 2019 third-round pick, was the lone absence from practice Thursday. Linebacker Cassh Maluia, who did not practice Wednesday, was present and sporting new digits. Maluia, a 2020 sixth-round pick, changed his number from 46 to 48. No. 48 opened up when the Patriots released fullback Paul Quessenberry from their practice squad. Maluia wore No. 60 in training camp and No. 46 at the University of Wyoming.

The Patriots could elect to place Cajuste on injured reserve, where he would have to miss at least three weeks of action. Cajuste does not project to be a top backup Sunday against the Dolphins.

The Patriots should elevate a kicker onto their active roster by Sunday, and Nick Folk and Justin Rohrwasser both are on New England’s practice squad. A kicker could either take Cajuste’s spot on the 53-man roster, or the Patriots could use one of two weekly temporary elevations on Folk or Rohrwasser if New England is looking for a short-term solution.

One other observation from Thursday’s practice: Fullback Jakob Johnson was running through individual drills with wide receivers rather than running backs and tight ends while practicing highpoint catches. Johnson is too big and not speedy enough to play wideout, but perhaps the Patriots will be using him more frequently as a pass-catcher this season.