Patriots Practice Squad Tracker: Draft Picks, UDFAs Retained By Pats

None of the Patriots’ roster cuts were scooped up on waivers Sunday, so now New England is free to add unclaimed players to their practice squad.

Here’s a list of players who plan to sign so far:

LB Terez Hall

DT Bill Murray

CB D’Angelo Ross

CB Myles Bryant

LB Caash Maluia (per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe)

K Justin Rohrwasser (per the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels)

TE Jake Burt (per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin)

DT Nick Thurman (per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan)

The Patriots can sign up to 16 players to their practice squad.

LB Scoota Harris, who was cut by the Patriots on Saturday, intends to join another, team, per source.

The Patriots practice Sunday at 2:45 p.m. Reporters will have a better sense of the entire practice squad at that time.

