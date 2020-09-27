Patriots-Raiders Inactive List Reaction: N’Keal Harry Active Despite Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — It took a while for N’Keal Harry to take the Gillette Stadium field for pregame warmups Sunday, but the New England Patriots wide receiver is active Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders despite an ankle injury.

Here’s the Patriots’ full inactive list:

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB James White (personal reason)

TE Dalton Keene

OT Korey Cunningham

LB Anfernee Jennings

CB Myles Bryant

Some notes:

— The Patriots placed center David Andrews and linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve Saturday. They signed center James Ferentz and temporarily elevated defensive tackle Nick Thurman and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber from their practice squad. New England had to declare six players inactive because it had 54 players eligible to take the field Sunday.

— Brian Hoyer will continue to back up Cam Newton at quarterback as Stidham is relegated to third-string duties.

— White has been away from the team after the death of his father last week. The Patriots have Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor at running back. Damien Harris is eligible to come off of injured reserve next week.

— Keene has yet to make his NFL debut. He’s a healthy scratch after coming off of the injury report this week. Keene is one of two 2020 third-round picks on the inactive list. Jennings is the other one. Safety Kyle Dugger, tight end Devin Asiasi, offensive linemen Michael Onwenu and Justin Herron and linebacker Cassh Maluia are the only Patriots 2020 draft picks who will dress Sunday.

— There’s no word on who is going to replace Andrews yet. The Patriots could start Ferentz or Hjalte Froholdt at center or move Joe Thuney to center and start Jermaine Eluemunor or Onwenu at left guard. If Ferentz or Froholdt start at center, it’s unclear who will start at right tackle between Eluemunor and Onwenu.

— The Patriots are light at inside linebacker with Uche on IR and Jennings a healthy scratch. Expect to see a lot of safety Adrian Phillips at inside linebacker. Maluia even could get some reps on defense.

— Bryant has yet to make his NFL debut since coming up off of the practice squad. The Patriots have a stacked secondary.

— Thurman will provide depth behind Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Deatrich Wise and Byron Cowart on the defensive line.

— Zuber is set to make his NFL debut.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots