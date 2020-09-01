Patriots Training Camp Superlatives: Who’s New England’s Biggest Surprise?

It’s almost time for the New England Patriots to graduate from training camp to the regular season. So, break out your yearbooks, it’s superlatives time.

The Patriots concluded open training camp practices Sunday and now media will only be permitted to watch stretching and individual drills. Let’s hand out some awards as we crown the Patriots’ biggest winners and losers of the summer.

MVP: CB JC Jackson

Fellow cornerback Stephon Gilmore is still a better player, but he missed several days of training camp to tend to a personal matter. Jackson was there every day making life as difficult as humanly possible on Patriots wide receivers.

Most Improved: WR Gunner Olszewski

He was a fun story who didn’t offer much as a wide receiver last training camp then made the 53-man roster for his punt returning prowess. This offseason? He looks like a different player and has some serious potential as a pass-catcher. He also appears to be the top option at punt returner.

Most Disappointing: QB Jarrett Stidham

We expected Stidham to make it at least somewhat interesting in his QB battle with Cam Newton this summer. He threw too many interceptions early in training camp, got hurt and fell behind the competition.

Rookie of Camp: LB Josh Uche

This one was difficult. Tight end Devin Asiasi and safety Kyle Dugger showed up early then were limited with injuries. Uche looks like he might crack the starting lineup early in the 2020 NFL season.

Best Addition: QB Cam Newton

Who else could it be? Newton certainly wasn’t perfect in Patriots training camp, but he did enough this summer to hold off the competition from Stidham and Brian Hoyer. It’s only a matter of time before Newton officially is named the Patriots’ starter in 2020.

Biggest Surprise: OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor initially wasn’t on our radar to be an offensive starter, and it was relatively surprising the Patriots tendered him as a restricted free agent at all after he failed to pass James Ferentz on the Patriots’ depth chart last season. If we had to guess right now, he’d be the Patriots starting right tackle to begin the 2020 NFL season. His steepest competition is from Yodny Cajuste, Korey Cunningham and Justin Herron, none of whom have consistently stood out in training camp.

Best Story: FB Paul Quessenberry

Quessenberry last played football in 2014 as a defensive end at Navy. After five years in the Marines, he’s back and trying to transition over to offense in the NFL. Before you laugh at his chances, consider that James Develin was a converted Ivy League defensive lineman who spent time in the Arena Football League and United Football League before coming to the Patriots.

Current Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson played in the German Football League before joining the Patriots in the International Player Pathway program.

Fullbacks don’t have the most traditional career trajectories. If you’re smart, strong and don’t mind running headlong into inside linebackers for a living, then you might be able to play fullback with the Patriots.

The Bigfoot Award: DT Beau Allen

Rarely seen and always blurry, Allen was spotted once all of training camp, and it was during Friday’s game simulation. He seemingly got hurt in the days leading up to training camp after he could be placed on the physically unable to perform list but before the media could actually see him take the field.

This award definitely doesn’t go to rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser. Bad dum tss.

Most Interesting Competition: Starting strong safety

It’s still completely up in the air between Dugger, Terrence Brooks, and Adrian Phillips with some possible converted cornerbacks thrown into the mix.

Brooks has probably been the best, most consistent player at strong safety in training camp. He also has the lowest ceiling by far out of the rest of the competition.

Most Intriguing Undrafted Free Agent: WR Jeff Thomas

He was out, then limited, then out, then limited; needless to say, we never got a great glimpse of Thomas in training camp. But the speed and shiftiness we saw was tantalizing.

He’s probably due for a redshirt year whether that comes on the 53-man roster, injured reserve or the practice squad.

Biggest Second-Year Leap: RB Damien Harris

You know, other than Olszewski.

We just wanted a category to highlight Harris, who looked great in training camp after receiving just four carries as a rookie in 2019. He’s in the mix to receive early-down carries with Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and Lamar Miller. It will be fascinating to see how the Patriots divvy out running back snaps this season.

Most Transformed: DE Deatrich Wise

Up from 275 pounds and into the 280s, we’re no longer going to pretend Wise is an edge player. He fits firmly into the Patriots’ defensive line camp. He still looks quick despite the bulk. He could be an interesting interior pass rusher with more heft.

Photo via New England Patriots