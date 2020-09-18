Patriots Vs. Seahawks Injury Report: New England Rules Out One Player

The wait continues for Josh Uche’s NFL debut.

The rookie linebacker, who the Patriots took 60th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, was a healthy scratch for Week 1, and now he’s out for Week 2.

With the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks set to meet Sunday night, Uche was the only player listed as out for either team when the injury reports were released Friday afternoon. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice with an ankle injury.

The only addition to either team’s injury report was special teams ace Matthew Slater being added to the Patriots’ list. He was a limited participant due to a knee injury.

Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (shoulder) were among the players considered questionable Sunday. So too is former Pats receiver Phillip Dorsett, now with Seattle, who is dealing with a foot ailment.

Here are Friday’s injury reports for both teams.

New England

OUT

LB Josh Uche (ankle) – LP

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Adam Butler (shoulder) – LP

LB Brandon Copeland (knee) – LP

WR Julian Edelman (knee) – LP

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) – LP

WR Matthew Slater (knee) – LP

TE Dalton Keene (neck) – LP

Seattle

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

DE Rasheem Green (neck)

T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Phillip Dorsett (foot)

