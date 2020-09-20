Patriots Vs. Seahawks Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 2 Clash

3:50 p.m. ET: We’re just about 3 1/2 hours from kickoff of the New England Patriots’ Sunday night showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots, who defeated the Miami Dolphins last Sunday in Cam Newton’s New England debut, enter this highly anticipated matchup as 4-point underdogs. It’s the first time they haven’t been favored in a regular-season game since Week 1 of the 2016 season.

The full inactive lists for both teams will be released at 6:50 p.m. ET, but we already know the Patriots will be without rookie linebacker Josh Uche, who was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury.

Six Patriots are listed as questionable:

WR Julian Edelman

WR N’Keal Harry

DT Adam Butler

TE Dalton Keene

LB Brandon Copeland

ST Matthew Slater

Edelman and Harry both are expected to play, according to a report Sunday morning by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. We’ll see what Edelman’s workload looks like after he played just 58 percent of snaps in Week 1.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was nearly perfect as he led the Seahawks to a 38-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener, completing 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Kickoff at CenturyLink Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.