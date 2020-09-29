Patriots Wish CT Sun Good Luck Before Definitive WNBA Semifinal Game 5

It’s do-or-die for the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, as they face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals.

So ahead of the must-win game, which could see the Sun earn a spot in the Finals for the second consecutive year, a fellow New England team sent wished them luck.

“One win away from the WNBA Finals,” the Patriots tweeted from the team’s official account. “Good luck, Connecticut Sun!”

The Sun began their shortened season in the WNBA bubble a bit slow with a slow 0-5 start. Since then, they turned things around to qualify for the postseason as the seventh seed, and have forced a decisive Game 5 against the second-seeded Aces and league MVP A’ja Wilson.

Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images