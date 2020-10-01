Paul Pierce Predicts LeBron James, Lakers Sweep Heat In NBA Finals

Wait… Is Paul Pierce actually taking LeBron James’ side?

The 2020 NBA Finals kicked off in the Walt Disney World bubble Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will battle it out for this year’s title, with LeBron James in search of his fourth banner.

The Lakers have been heavy favorites throughout the playoffs, but that hasn’t stopped Pierce from criticizing James. The two, after all, have a lengthy (and feisty) history.

But The Truth changed his tune a bit Wednesday night on “NBA Countdown.”

“Lakers in four,” he said after letting out a big sigh. Jaws around the table.

“I think they’re going to sweep. LeBron is on a mission. I think LeBron is on a mission to win his fourth title. I mean, you know I’m not a Laker fan, but I think they got the better team. They’ve got two of the top five players in the game. I think they’ll sweep.”

👀 @paulpierce34 has the Lakers sweeping the Heat in the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/zrQ0dn4u1p — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 1, 2020

Wow is right.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images