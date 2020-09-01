Play NESN Games’ ‘Predict The Game’ During Braves-Red Sox To Win Cash Prize

Your crystal ball might land you some money soon.

Fans can play NESN Games’ new, free-to-play predictive game, “Predict the Game,” Tuesday night during the Boston Red Sox versus Atlanta Braves game.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play, as NESN’s broadcast of the Red Sox-Braves game will include multiple questions displayed on-screen at different points, prompting fans to cast their votes for various predictive questions online. In addition to the on-screen questions, there will be even more to answer online, and the more questions you answer, the better chance you have to win.

If you finish the Tuesday’s game atop the leaderboard, you’ll win a $250 digital cash gift card for your efforts. It’s a nice reward for watching the Red Sox on NESN.

Click here to play NESN’s Predict The Game >>