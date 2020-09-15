Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Blue Red Sox Vs. Marlins For Shot At Cash Prize

Baseball fans have a chance to earn a little cash as long as their predictive skills are top-notch.

The Boston Red Sox kick off a three-game set against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET, and fans will have a chance to win a cash prize by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the broadcast.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play. NESN’s broadcast of Red Sox-Marlins will feature on-screen questions that prompt fans to cast their votes for various predictive questions online. There will be even more fans can answer online — and your chances to win will increase with each question answered correctly.

If you earn the highest points total at the end of Tuesday’s game, you’ll win a $250 digital cash gift card.

