Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Orioles-Red Sox Finale To Win Cash Prize

Perhaps some of the Boston Red Sox’s recent good fortune will rub off on one of you?

Fans can have a stake in Thursday night’s Red Sox versus Baltimore Orioles game by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” during the matchup. Competitors must visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame by 6:30 p.m. ET in order to sign up and play “Predict The Game.” First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Fenway Park.

NESN’s broadcast of Baltimore-Boston will feature on-screen questions, which prompt fans to vote on various predictive questions online. Players can find additional questions online, and your chances to win will improve with each correct prediction.

The highest-scoring “Predict The Game” player at the end of Wednesday night’s matchup will win a $250 digital cash gift card.

Thumbnail photo via NESN