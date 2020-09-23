Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Orioles Vs. Red Sox For Shot At Cash Prize

The Boston Red Sox already have won in their series against the Baltimore Orioles. One lucky fan might follow suit.

Viewers of Wednesday night’s Orioles-Red Sox game can have a stake in the action by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” during the Baltimore-Boston matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, so competitors must visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame one hour before then in order to sign up and play.

NESN’s broadcast of the Orioles-Red Sox game will feature on-screen questions that ask fans to vote on various predictive questions online. Additional questions also can be found online, and There will be even more questions fans can answer online — and your chances to win will increase with each correct answer.

The player who has the most points at the end of Tuesday night’s game will win a $250 digital cash gift card.

Thumbnail photo via NESN