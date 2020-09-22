r/NASCAR Ridiculed User Who Predicted Bubba Wallace-Michael Jordan Team

NASCAR Reddit has seen better days

A murder of crows was consumed Monday night on NASCAR Reddit.

A couple months ago, Reddit user realjonathanp predicted Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. would leave Richard Petty Motorsports to join a NASCAR Cup Series team formed by NBA legend Michael Jordan. The user, who claimed to have texts from a driver with inside knowledge, was mocked; his post was removed; the process repeated itself at least twice.

Here’s why one of the posts was removed from r/NASCAR:

Comment from discussion Browneyedgrrl12’s comment from discussion "Michael Jordan Motorsports 2022".

And here are some of the initial reactions to realjonathanp’s reporting/speculation/whatever:

Comment from discussion SchwabenLad’s comment from discussion "Michael Jordan Motorsports 2022".
Comment from discussion TheProdigalAce’s comment from discussion "Michael Jordan Motorsports 2022".
Comment from discussion TheSouthrnDandy’s comment from discussion "Michael Jordan Motorsports 2022".
Comment from discussion gRcHzA_234’s comment from discussion "Michael Jordan Motorsports 2022".
Comment from discussion Mjb06’s comment from discussion "Michael Jordan Motorsports 2022".
Comment from discussion StugotzKnight’s comment from discussion "Michael Jordan Motorsports 2022".
Comment from discussion 48ever’s comment from discussion "Michael Jordan Motorsports 2022".

A funny thing happened Monday night: Jordan announced that he and Denny Hamlin had purchased a Cup charter from Germain Racing, and that Wallace would be the full-time driver for their Cup team in 2021.

Take a victory lap, realjonathanp. You earned it.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

