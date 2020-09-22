r/NASCAR Ridiculed User Who Predicted Bubba Wallace-Michael Jordan Team

A murder of crows was consumed Monday night on NASCAR Reddit.

A couple months ago, Reddit user realjonathanp predicted Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. would leave Richard Petty Motorsports to join a NASCAR Cup Series team formed by NBA legend Michael Jordan. The user, who claimed to have texts from a driver with inside knowledge, was mocked; his post was removed; the process repeated itself at least twice.

Here’s why one of the posts was removed from r/NASCAR:

And here are some of the initial reactions to realjonathanp’s reporting/speculation/whatever:

A funny thing happened Monday night: Jordan announced that he and Denny Hamlin had purchased a Cup charter from Germain Racing, and that Wallace would be the full-time driver for their Cup team in 2021.

Take a victory lap, realjonathanp. You earned it.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images