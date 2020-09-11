Rafael Devers Completely Has Flipped Script On His 2020 MLB Season

Rafael Devers started off the 2020 Major League Baseball season slow, but has turned it around in a major way.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman hit an uncharacteristic .183 over his first 21 games while launching two home runs and driving in five runs.

Over his last 21 games, though, Devers has looked like a completely different player hitting a scorching .365 to go along with eight long balls and 26 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images