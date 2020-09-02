Rafael Devers Continued Hot Streak With Game-Tying RBI Vs. Braves

The hot streak continues for Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers.

His team fell 10-3 to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in the second of their three-game series, but Devers helped tie things up for the Sox before the Braves ran away with it.

The game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the third tied things up at two runs apiece. He finished his day 1-for-3 at the plate, and has recorded seven hits over his last 11 at bats.

For more on his recent play, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images