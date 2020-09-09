Rafael Devers Continues To Break Out Offensively As Red Sox Beat Phillies

Rafael Devers has turned it around offensively after a sluggish start to the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

The young Red Sox third baseman entered the team’s doubleheader with the Philadelphia Phillies hitting a cool .441 with five home runs and three doubles over his last nine games.

He kept it going in the squad’s Game 2, 5-2 victory over Philadelphia adding another base hit.

For more on his recent red-hot streak, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images