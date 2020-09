Rafael Devers entered Monday’s contest on a hot streak and didn’t slow down.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman collected two hits and an RBI as the Sox fell 6-3 to the Atlanta Braves. Devers has six hits over his last eight at-bats, including two home runs for Boston on Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

For more on his recent play, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.