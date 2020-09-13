Rafael Devers Continues To Shine At Plate As Red Sox Fall To Rays

Rafael Devers is sizzling right now.

The young third baseman extended his hit streak to six games on Saturday as the Boston Red Sox lost 5-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays

Devers entered the matchup hitting a cool .524 over his last five games, including four home runs and nine RBIs. He kept the good times rolling with another base hit in the loss.

For more on his night and the game overall, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images