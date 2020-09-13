Raiders Vs. Pathers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The Las Vegas Raiders underwent a bit of a transformation during the offseason, but will that translate on the field?

The team has a new home with Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after 24 seasons in Oakland. They’ll be on the road for their Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, however.

Carolina has gone through a bit a transformation of its own, too, losing quarterback Cam Newton, linebacker Luke Kuechly and head coach Ron Rivera.

The Panthers will have to rely on some new guys like signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater and head coach Matt Rhule as they take on the Raiders and move forward in the 2020 season.

Here’s how to watch Raiders-Panthers:

When: Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images