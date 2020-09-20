Rams Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off their 2020 season with an impressive victory.

The same can’t be said for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams outlasted the loaded Dallas Cowboys in a Week 1 “Sunday Night Football” clash. The Eagles, meanwhile, blew a 17-point lead and fell to the NFC East rival Washington Football Team.

Philadelphia will look to rebound Sunday afternoon when it welcomes Jared Goff, Aaron Donald and Co. to Lincoln Financial Field.

Here’s how to watch Rams vs. Eagles online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV- free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images