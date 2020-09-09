Raptors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

The Boston Celtics are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

After dropping Games 3 and 4 in their second-round NBA Playoffs series with the Toronto Raptors, the Celtics earned a hard-fought statement win in Game 5. Boston can eliminate the reigning champions Wednesday night when the sides meet for Game 6 inside the Orlando bubble.

The winner of this series between Atlantic Division rivals will move on to play the Miami Heat, who only needed five games to knock off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Celtics Game 6 online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

