Blue Jays Vs. Rays Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Series Game 1 Online

If someone told you during (the first) spring training that a pair of American League East teams would meet in the first round of the postseason, you probably wouldn’t have been surprised.

However, you probably would not have guessed the two participating teams.

Nevertheless, the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays and eighth-seeded Toronto Blue Jays are set to square off Monday in Game 1 of their best-of-three A.L. Wild Card Series — a truly remarkable sentence. Lefty Blake Snell will toe the rubber for Tampa, while righty Matt Shoemaker will start for the Blue Jays.

The game will take place at Tropicana Field. All Wild Card Series games will take place at the higher seeded teams’ ballparks, whereas all ensuing series will take place inside various bubble locations.

Here’s how to watch Rays vs. Jays Game 1:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 5:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: WatchTBS

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images