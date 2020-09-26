Real Betis Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch La Liga Game Online

Real Betis can make a real statement by engineering another upset against Real Madrid.

The teams will meet Saturday at Estadio Benito Villamarin in a La Liga Round 3 game. Real Betis has won its first two games of the 2020-21 Spanish league season, while Real Madrid is coming off a frustrating goal-less draw in its season opener.

Real Betis beat Real Madrid 2-1 in March in the teams’ last meeting.

Mexican midfielder Andres Guardado is expected to be out for Real Betis.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said this week Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio both lack the fitness required to be involved in this game.