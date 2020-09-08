Red Sox Announce Several Roster Moves Before Doubleheader Vs. Phillies

The Boston Red Sox announced several roster moves before Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The most notable involved outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who has been transferred to the 45-day injured list. The Red Sox shut down Benintendi for the remainder of the season as he continues to deal with a rib cage injury suffered Aug. 11.

Boston, in turn, added infielder Christian Arroyo to the 40-man roster and selected him to the active roster from the club’s alternate training site in Pawtucket. Arroyo was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 13 and designated for assignment on Aug. 20.

The Red Sox also optioned left-handed pitcher Matt Hall to the alternate training site, effective Monday, and appointed catcher Deivy Grullón as the team’s 29th man for its twin bill in the City of Brotherly Love.