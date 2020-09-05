Red Sox Bullpen Put Together Terrific Day In Team’s First Doubleheader

The Boston Red Sox bullpen had themselves a day Friday.

Boston took on the Toronto Blue Jays in its first doubleheader of the 2020 season and the bullpen came ready to play.

The Red Sox bullpen combined to toss seven innings of the 14 played while allowing just two earned runs and striking out eight Blue Jays.

For more on the their day, check out the video above from Saturday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images