Red Sox Call Up Prospect Tanner Houck To Start Tuesday Vs. Marlins

The Boston Red Sox called up right-hand pitcher Tanner Houck on Sunday, announcing the prospect will start Tuesday, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins.

Houck was drafted by the Red Sox in the first-round pick in 2017. He split time with Triple-A Pawtucket last season, recording a 2.05 ERA in 22 innings of relief, and Double-A Portland, with whom he posted a 3.65 ERA over 15 starts.

After getting the news from manager Ron Roenicke, Houck’s first call was to his mother.

“She definitely started crying,” the 24-year-old right hander said Sunday in his Zoom conference ahead of the Red Sox’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Just getting to share that moment with her was truly special. She’s been there from the beginning. She’s the one, countless nights, driving over to St. Louis 45 minutes just to take me to a pitching lesson because I was seven years old saying I want to pitch in the major leagues one day. She definitely started crying and it was just a surreal moment getting to do that with her.”

Boston will look to tie things up to close out its four-game series with the Rays before moving on to Miami on Tuesday.

