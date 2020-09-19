Red Sox Finalize Kevin Pillar Trade With Rockies, Acquire Jacob Wallace

The Kevin Pillar trade has been finalized.

The Boston Red Sox traded the outfielder to the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 31 for a player to be named later and international slot money.

And now we know who that player is.

Boston announced it acquired pitching prospect Jacob Wallace, a 22-year-old from Methuen, Mass. He also pitched at UConn.

Wallace was selected in the third round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

The pitcher has not seen big league action yet, but amassed a 1.29 ERA over 21 innings at Short Season Boise last year.

The right-hander was added to the 60-man player pool.

