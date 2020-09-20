Red Sox Hitting Coach Says J.D. Martinez Has Fallen Into ‘Bad Habits’

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez hasn’t looked like his usual self during the 2020 abbreviated season.

And according to hitting coach Tim Hyers, Martinez has fallen into some bad habits. They have nothing to do with his work ethic, but lost mechanics in Martinez’s lower half that have made him late on fastballs.

“(Martinez has) been diligent the same way he’s been in the past, I know this kind of sounds like an excuse but he’s fell in some bad habits,” Hyers on Sunday said in his Zoom conference ahead of the Red Sox’s series finale against the New York Yankees.

“He’s trying to deal with his back side, we call it his back hip, he just jumps off his backside and creating some length in his wing on the back side. And that’s the reason he’s late to fastballs. I know he’s working on it. Last night was a lot better. He’s tried a few things, a lot of them have failed, we’ve worked on trying to be shorter and I think finishing out this last week he’s just trying to kill some of those habits and not trying to do too much.

“His lower half, not to get too technical, but when you drip and you lose your foundation and you lose that connection with the ground, he’s just trying to create power with his hands. And you can see the length that he’s just laid on some fastballs that he normally hits and hits well.”

Martinez has 37 hits and only five home runs, batting just .206 on the shortened season.