Red Sox Lead All Of Major League Baseball In This Defensive Stat

The Boston Red Sox might not be having the best season, but don’t sleep on their outfield.

Boston has racked up 12 outfield assists to this point in the season, leading all of Major League Baseball in the stat.

Surprisingly, star centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. only has one of those. Probably because “nobody runs on him,” as pointed out by NESN’s Steve Lyons.

They’ll look to add a few more on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images