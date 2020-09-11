Red Sox Notes: Bobby Dalbec Etches Name In History With Sixth Home Run

Bobby Dalbec can’t stop hitting home runs.

The Red Sox infielder belted his sixth round tripper of the season in Boston’s 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

This one proved to be the game-winner.

For those keeping track at home, that’s 10 home runs in six games for Dalbec. And he’s making history while doing so.

What Bobby Dalbec is doing for the @RedSox is historic. pic.twitter.com/Cs5Sedk0yf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 11, 2020

Manager Ron Roenicke had nothing but high praise for the 25-year-old after the game.

“It’s pretty cool seeing Bobby come up here and do this,” he said during his Zoom postgame press conference. “It’s pretty amazing, actually.”

Dalbec did have some struggles, though, when it came to striking out. But Roenicke said it never seems to get him down.

“After he strikes out he’s not down,” he said. “There’s still a lot of fight in him.”

A lot of fight in him, indeed.

Here are some other notes from Thursday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

— Rafael Devers had a red-hot night at the plate.

The third baseman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. And after beginning the season sluggishly, it’s nice to see Devers turn it around.

“He’s what we saw for a long time last year,” Roenicke said.

Roenicke also noted Devers isn’t chasing pitches the way he used to.

“That’s the difference,” Roenicke said. “He’s on time.”

So much on time that he’s put together some impressive numbers of late.

Devers is now hitting .275 with an .861 OPS after looking completely lost for most of this shortened season. It shows you great hitters usually figure this thing out. — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) September 11, 2020

— Michael Kickham had a strong outing on the mound for Boston.

The left-hander tossed four innings of three-hit ball, walked one and struck out eight, which was a new career high.

“It felt good,” he said after the game. “I spent most of my career as a starter, in the minors, a little bit of time with San Francisco there. So I just wanted to give a solid four or five innings … it was four tonight, and just keep us in the game and keep us right there and did that tonight. … it was just a great night overall for the team.”

— Christian Arroyo also had a strong night at the dish, going 2-for-4 with a run.

— Things got hairy in the ninth when the Rays had the tying run 90 feet away, but Matt Barnes closed out the game with a strikeout.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images