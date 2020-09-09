Red Sox Notes: Bobby Dalbec Reveals Potential Reason Behind Strong Game

Bobby Dalbec only has been with the Red Sox for nine games, but he certainly has provided a nice bright spot for Boston.

The first baseman went 2-for-4 with the go-ahead home run in the Red Sox’s 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of their doubleheader Tuesday night.

Dalbec drove in three of the five runs and now has homered in four straight games and is the first Red Sox rookie to do so.

“It feels amazing,” he told reporters on Zoom. “Crazy. I would never think that would happen, some crazy stat with my name in there. I’m very fortunate to be in this position.”

What’s more, the 25-year-old revealed postgame he had been using a bat given to him by Jackie Bradley Jr. after a rough start in his first few games.

“I also started using Jackie Bradley’s bat ever since I hit those homers,” he said. “So I think that’s had a lot to do with it too.”

Dalbec said he started using the bat in the first game he homered against the Toronto Blue Jays after picking it up one day in the cage.

“It just feels good,” he said. “… I just picked it up in the cage one of the games I was sitting and I couldn’t put it down. I just tried it out and it’s been going pretty well.”



Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Phillies Game 2:

— Bradley had a strong Game 2 after going 0-for-4 in Game 1.

The center fielder went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI in the win.

— Deivy Grullón made his Red Sox debut during the second game of the doubleheader and drove in the game-tying run.

— Chris Mazza joined Nathan Eovaldi and Martín Pérez as the starters who have pitched into the fifth inning.

Mazza tossed five innings of four-hit ball and gave up two earned runs, a walk and amassed four strikeouts.

— The Red Sox are off Wednesday and will have Mike Kirkham start in the opening game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

