Red Sox Notes: How Ron Roenicke Sees Chris Mazza’s Future Role After Strong Start

Chris Mazza finished the 2020 season on a high note, even in a loss.

The Red Sox pitcher tossed five innings of one-run ball while striking out six in Boston’s 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

The outing marked the last of the campaign for Mazza, who appeared in eight games for Boston after being claimed by the team in December of 2019.

With the possibility of needing a starter or two for the 2021 campaign, especially with Chris Sale likely to not be ready for Opening Day, it’s fair to wonder if, or where, Mazza fits in the rotation.

After the game, manager Ron Roenicke said he can see Mazza as a depth starter or when they need a lot of innings from a reliever.