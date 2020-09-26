Red Sox Notes: How Ron Roenicke Sees Chris Mazza’s Future Role After Strong Start

Chris Mazza finished the 2020 season on a high note, even in a loss.
The Red Sox pitcher tossed five innings of one-run ball while striking out six in Boston’s 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.
The outing marked the last of the campaign for Mazza, who appeared in eight games for Boston after being claimed by the team in December of 2019.
With the possibility of needing a starter or two for the 2021 campaign, especially with Chris Sale likely to not be ready for Opening Day, it’s fair to wonder if, or where, Mazza fits in the rotation.
After the game, manager Ron Roenicke said he can see Mazza as a depth starter or when they need a lot of innings from a reliever.
It certainly makes sense. But 2021 is a long ways away with a lot of questions surrounding the Red Sox.
Here are some other notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Braves game:
— Jackie Bradley Jr. blasted his sixth home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1 in the fifth.
— Speaking of home runs, Ronald Acuña Jr. absolutely annihilated a ball in the first.
So much so, in fact, that he made some history.
— J.D. Martinez has had a down year, to say the least. But the slugger really has struggled with hitting fastballs.
— Kevin Plawecki had a team-high three hits in the loss, including the go-ahead single in the top of the 10th inning.
— Tanner Houck really has impressed through his first two MLB starts.
The pitcher is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts. He will get one more chance to showcase his best stuff Saturday night when Boston continues its series against the Braves.