Red Sox Notes: Ron Roenicke Thought Loss Vs. Braves Wasn’t As Bad As Score Was

The Red Sox were within reach of the Braves for most of the game Tuesday night.

Until all of a sudden, they weren’t.

Boston fell 10-3 to Atlanta at Fenway Park after the Braves exploded for five runs in the eighth. It also didn’t help that Marcell Ozuna obliterated three home runs in the game.

Manager Ron Roenicke, however, didn’t think the score was representative of Boston’s overall performance.

“Sometimes at the end when you get a score like this you look at it and say, ‘Well, they were out of it from the beginning,'” Roenicke told reporters during his Zoom postgame press conference. “But that wasn’t the case.

“It’s tough,” Roenicke added. “You play hard, you play close and then all of a sudden you have a blowout.”

The Red Sox have a chance to salvage a game from the series Wednesday night.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Braves game:

— Ozuna drove in six of the Braves’ 10 runs with three home runs, all of which were moonshots.

“All three balls he hit were pretty amazing,” Roenicke said.

In fact, it had been quite a while since the Red Sox allowed three homers in a game at Fenway Park.

Ozuna is the 15th visiting player with a three-homer game at Fenway, and the first since Mark Teixeira in 2010. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 2, 2020

— Kyle Hart got rocked for six earned runs on seven hits. Roneicke kept him in the game despite the struggles.

“We had a few guys down today,” Roenicke said. “That’s why Kyle was in that game. We need length from him. He can certainly give us length.”

Roenicke also noted Hart tweaked his hip in the seventh inning and that he was “pretty sore” postgame.

— Alex Verdugo continued to stay hot at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI in the loss.

— Michael Chavis was the lone member of Boston’s starting nine to not register a hit.