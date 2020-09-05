Red Sox Notes: Yairo Munoz Bright Spot For Boston In Game 1 Doubleheader Loss

Yairo Munoz may not have been known to Boston Red Sox fans before he was recalled from the Alternate Training Site. But he’s certainly making a name for himself.

The outfielder went 3-for-3 with three runs as many RBIs in Boston’s 8-7 Game 1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday afternoon.

Munoz was the only Red Sox batter to amass three hits in the first game of the doubleheader.

One of those hits was his first home run in a Red Sox uniform to bring his team within a run.

And for manager Ron Roenicke, he likes what he sees from the 25-year-old.

“Really nice. He looks good in the outfield, he’s going to play right field in the second game (of the doubleheader),” Roenick told reporters on Zoom after the game. “He swings the bat and that’s what they told us in the Alternate Site — that he was swinging the bat better than anybody. And thats what we’re seeing. … It’d be a big boost if we can get somebody swinging it really hot and then get the other guys going.”

Munoz will look to continue his strong day in Game 2 on Friday night.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays Game 1:

— Alex Verdugo dropped the ball in right field late in the game after he appeared to lose it in the sun. But Roenicke believed Verdugo was best equipped to handle right field during a tough time of day.

“That’s actually why we made sure that he played the first game in right field because I felt he’d be the best at that,” Roenicke said. “Sometimes there’s nothing you can do. …”

Roenicke also noted he will talk to Verdugo after Game 2 to make sure he’s not too hard on himself.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. continues to be strong on both sides of the ball.

The center fielder went 1-for-4 with a run in Game 1 and also made a nice play in the outfield.

“Another really good play,” Roenicke said. “He saves us a lot of runs in center field.”

— Doubleheaders now are seven innings. And it’s something Roenicke is a fan of.

“It didn’t really change a whole lot. I kind of liked the idea with the doubleheaders of playing seven,” he said. “I think for keeping your bullpens fresh, where you don’t have to overuse guys, I think it’s a good idea to do it.”

The skipper also believes doubleheaders should be seven innings going forward.

