Red Sox Offense Thrives As Bostons Win Penultimate Game Of 2020 Vs. Braves

The Boston Red Sox thrived Saturday night.

Boston came out swinging against the Atlanta Braves putting up eight runs in the second inning of Saturday night’s contest, including a grand slam from Christian Vazquez.

Prior to Boston’s 8-2 win over Atlanta, NESN’s broadcast crew highlighted J.D. Martinez as a player to watch out for. He finished the game 0-for-4 but was .346 over his previous six games.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images