Red Sox Option Jose Peraza To Pawtucket Training Site Amid Roster Moves

Jose Peraza made a strong first impression, producing four hits and two RBIs in the Boston Red Sox’s 13-2 Opening Day victory over the Baltimore Orioles on July 24.

But it’s been downhill ever since for the 26-year-old utility man, who now finds himself off the club’s major league roster.

The Red Sox optioned Peraza to their alternate training site in Pawtucket after Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Red Sox also announced Thursday that right-handed pitcher Austin Brice has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 9) with a right lat strain.

Boston recalled fellow righties Dylan Covey and Robert Stock to fill out its roster ahead of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.