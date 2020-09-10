Red Sox Option Jose Peraza To Pawtucket Training Site Amid Roster Moves

Jose Peraza made a strong first impression, producing four hits and two RBIs in the Boston Red Sox’s 13-2 Opening Day victory over the Baltimore Orioles on July 24.
But it’s been downhill ever since for the 26-year-old utility man, who now finds himself off the club’s major league roster.
The Red Sox optioned Peraza to their alternate training site in Pawtucket after Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Red Sox also announced Thursday that right-handed pitcher Austin Brice has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 9) with a right lat strain.
Boston recalled fellow righties Dylan Covey and Robert Stock to fill out its roster ahead of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Cincinnati Reds parted ways with Peraza over the offseason, paving the way for him to join the Red Sox in free agency.
Peraza is hitting just .225 with one home run, eight RBIs and a .617 OPS in 120 plate appearances across 34 games, though, so Boston will reallocate his at-bats down the stretch while preparing for 2021 and beyond.
