Red Sox Outfielder Alex Verdugo Has Made Most Out Of First Season In Boston

Alex Verdugo has thrived in Boston so far.

The young Red Sox outfielder came over in the Mookie Betts trade this offseason and has shown early on what Boston saw in him.

Verdugo entered Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves leading the team with a .310 batting average, 39 hits and 12 doubles so far this season.

He’s done a lot of that damage over his last 10 games where he has been hitting an impressive .366, to go along with seven doubles and six multi-hit games.

