Red Sox Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi Takes Down Orioles For Third Time In 2020

Nathan Eovaldi has been automatic against the Baltimore Orioles this season.

The Boston Red Sox fireballer took down Baltimore for the third time in this coronavirus-shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season as Boston won 9-1 on Wednesday.

Eovaldi finishes the 2020 season a perfect 3-0 against the Orioles while allowing just two earned runs across 19 innings pitched and striking out 18.

