Red Sox Pitcher Tanner Houck’s Major League Career Off To Fast Start

Tanner Houck has had the perfect start to his Major League Baseball career.

The 24-year-old helped the Boston Red Sox take down the New York Yankees in just his second career start tossing six innings while allowing just one earned run. The youngster brought a no-hitter into the sixth, too.

Houck is 2-0 in his first two career starts with wins over New York and the Miami Marlins.

He spoke about his hot start on Sunday’s “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Check out the interview above!