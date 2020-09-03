Red Sox Remember Hall Of Famer Tom Seaver After Pitcher Died At Age 75

The baseball world lost a legend Aug. 31. And the Boston Red Sox are remembering him fondly.

Tom Seaver died at the age of 75 after a battle with dementia and COVID-19.

The Hall of Fame pitcher spent his first 12 Major League Baseball seasons with the New York Mets, while also spending time with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Red Sox.

Seaver spent just one season in Boston, and the team put out a statement Wednesday night shortly after news broke.

Our hearts go out to the Seaver family. We are proud that his stellar Hall of Fame career culminated in a Red Sox uniform.

RIP Tom Terrific. pic.twitter.com/BJ1FnKnQiQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 3, 2020

The right-hander went 5-7 with the 1986 Red Sox with a 3.80 ERA. Seaver also was a 12-time All-Star and three-time National League Cy Young Award winner.