‘Red Sox Run To Home Base Special’ To Premiere Saturday On NESN

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop the Boston Red Sox and Massachusetts General Hospital from supporting the troops.

The Red Sox Foundation and Mass General will team up to stage the 2020 Run to Home Base, presented by New Balance, on Saturday, Sept. 26. The invisible wounds of war have impacted veterans and their families, and the annual race raises funds to support them through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research.

In previous years, runners have gathered to race through parts of Boston, finishing at Fenway Park’s home plate. However, the 2020 Run To Home Base will be a virtual event, with participants running nine kilometers or running and walking five kilometers virtually — from any location they choose.

NESN on Saturday, Sept. 26, will air the 2020 “Red Sox Run to Home Base Special,” an exclusive half-hour program celebrating the runners and honoring their stories. Viewers will learn how to donate in support of a runner or team, as they seek to raise funds to support traumatic brain injury (TBI) programs.

Be sure to tune in at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday for the premiere of the “Red Sox Run to Home Base Special.”