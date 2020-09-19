Red Sox Second Baseman Christian Arroyo Joins ‘Red Sox Gameday Live’

Have the Boston Red Sox found their next second baseman?

Boston started off the 2020 Major League Baseball season with Jose Peraza manning the infield spot but it looks like that experiment hasn’t panned out and Christian Arroyo has taken over the mantle.

In nine games so far with the Red Sox the 25-year-old has hit a clean .303 while launching three home runs, including one against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

He joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox Gameday Live” to discuss the season and his interesting connection to 2004 champion Bronson Arroyo.

