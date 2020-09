The Ron Roenicke era officially has come to an end.

The Red Sox announced the manager would not return to Boston in 2021 after just one (shortened) year of service.

Boston wrapped up its 2020 season with a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon, sending Roenicke out on a high note.

And the Red Sox took to Twitter to thank the 64-year-old with a simple tweet.

Thank you, Ron, for your compassion and leadership during a truly unprecedented season. pic.twitter.com/81ZdBzCKI2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 27, 2020

Boston finished with a 24-36 record.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images