Red Sox Top Executives Discuss Departure Of Manager Ron Roenicke

The Boston Red Sox are in the market for a new manager.

Ron Roenicke took over the job entering the 2020 Major League Baseball following the Boston and Alex Cora mutually agreeing to part ways. Roenicke will not return in 2021.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, president Sam Kennedy and general manager Brian O’Halloran discussed the departure to the media Tuesday and the process of moving forward to find the next skipper.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images