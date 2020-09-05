Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez Return

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Saturday after earning a win in Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader.
The Red Sox gave a few players some rest in the 3-2 win Friday night, but will have both Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez return. Yairo Munoz, who totaled six hits in the two seven-inning games, also will be in Saturday’s lineup where he’ll bat sixth and play left field.
On the pitcher’s mound, right-hander Ryan Weber will get the start against Toronto’s Chase Anderson.
Here’s the full lineups for each team:
BOSTON RED SOX (13-27)
Alex Verdugo, RF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
J.D. Martinez, DH
Christian Vazquez, C
Yairo Munoz, LF
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Michael Chavis, 2B
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Ryan Weber, RHP (0-2, 5.79 ERA)
TORONTO BLUE JAYS (21-17)
Jonathan Villar, SS
Randal Grichuk, CF
Rowdy Tellez, DH
Teoscar Hernandez, RF
Travis Shaw, 3B
Vlad Guerrero Jr., 1B
Joe Panik, 2B
Danny Jansen, C
Derek Fisher, LF
Chase Anderson, RHP (0-0, 3.20 ERA)
First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images