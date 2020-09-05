Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez Return

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Saturday after earning a win in Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader.

The Red Sox gave a few players some rest in the 3-2 win Friday night, but will have both Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez return. Yairo Munoz, who totaled six hits in the two seven-inning games, also will be in Saturday’s lineup where he’ll bat sixth and play left field.

On the pitcher’s mound, right-hander Ryan Weber will get the start against Toronto’s Chase Anderson.

Here’s the full lineups for each team:

BOSTON RED SOX (13-27)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Yairo Munoz, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B



Ryan Weber, RHP (0-2, 5.79 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (21-17)

Jonathan Villar, SS

Randal Grichuk, CF

Rowdy Tellez, DH

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Travis Shaw, 3B

Vlad Guerrero Jr., 1B

Joe Panik, 2B

Danny Jansen, C

Derek Fisher, LF



Chase Anderson, RHP (0-0, 3.20 ERA)

First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images