Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Kevin Plawecki, Christian Arroyo Start

The Boston Red Sox are set to meet the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, and there’s little in the way of lineup changes from Tuesday’s 8-3 win for the Sox.

Christian Arroyo gets back into the lineup, hitting ninth and playing second in place of Jonathan Arauz. Meanwhile, Kevin Plawecki will be behind the plate and hitting sixth in place of Christian Vazquez.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Sox in what all but certainly will be his final outing of the campaign. He mentioned after his win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday how he felt connected with Plawecki as his battery-mate, so it seems as though manager Ron Roenicke has no desire to break that tandem up.

Eovaldi will be opposed by Dean Kremer.

Here are the lineups for both teams: