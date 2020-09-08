Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Boston Looks To Rebound In Game 2 Of Doubleheader

Can the Red Sox split the doubleheader against the Phillies?
Boston dropped Game 1 of its doubleheader against Philadelphia 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon despite some late-inning heroics from back-to-back home runs, Bobby Dalbec’s fourth round-tripper in eight games and an Alex Verdugo deep double.
The Red Sox don’t have a ton of time for turnaround and will feature a few lineup changes. Chris Mazza will take the mound in search of his first win of the season.
Here are the lineups for both teams:
BOSTON RED SOX (14-29)
Jonathan Araúz, 2B
Rafael Devers, 3B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
J.D. Martinez, DH
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Deivy Grullón, C
Tzu-Wei Lin, RF
José Peraza, LF
Chris Mazza, RHP (0-1, 6.00 ERA)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (21-17)
Jean Segura, 2B
Rhys Hoskins, 1B
Bryce Harper, RF
J.T. Realmuto, C
Didi Gregorius, SS
Alec Bohm, 3B
Neil Walker, DH
Kyle Garlick, LF
Adam Haseley, CF
Vince Velasquez, RHP (0-0, 6.60 ERA)
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images