Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Boston Looks To Rebound In Game 2 Of Doubleheader

Can the Red Sox split the doubleheader against the Phillies?

Boston dropped Game 1 of its doubleheader against Philadelphia 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon despite some late-inning heroics from back-to-back home runs, Bobby Dalbec’s fourth round-tripper in eight games and an Alex Verdugo deep double.

The Red Sox don’t have a ton of time for turnaround and will feature a few lineup changes. Chris Mazza will take the mound in search of his first win of the season.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (14-29)

Jonathan Araúz, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Deivy Grullón, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, RF

José Peraza, LF

Chris Mazza, RHP (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (21-17)

Jean Segura, 2B

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Bryce Harper, RF

J.T. Realmuto, C

Didi Gregorius, SS

Alec Bohm, 3B

Neil Walker, DH

Kyle Garlick, LF

Adam Haseley, CF

Vince Velasquez, RHP (0-0, 6.60 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images