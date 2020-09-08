Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Michael Chavis Trying Out New Position

The Red Sox are thinking outside the box for their doubleheader against the Phillies.

Michael Chavis will make his first career start in left field Tuesday in the first game of Boston’s twin bill in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old has played all around the infield (first base, second base, third base and shortstop), but he’s never played in the outfield at the professional level.

Chavis will bat seventh, one spot ahead of rookie first baseman Bobby Dalbec and two spots ahead of infielder Christian Arroyo, who will play second base in his first game with Boston.

The Red Sox on Tuesday selected Arroyo — claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 13 — to the active roster from the club’s alternate training site in Pawtucket.

Martín Pérez will toe the rubber for Boston in Game 1, with the first pitch from Citizens Bank Park scheduled for 4:05 ET.

Here are the complete lineups for the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

RED SOX (14-28)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Martin Perez, LHP (2-4, 4.07 ERA)

PHILLIES (20-17)

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Bryce Harper, CF

J.T. Realmuto, DH

Jean Segura, 2B

Didi Gregorius, SS

Phil Gosselin, RF

Alec Bohm, 3B

Andrew Knapp, C

Zach Eflin, RHP (2-1, 4.45 ERA)